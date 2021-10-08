After a rough start to district play last week, Hopkins County Central will look to get back on track tonight as they’ll make a trip out to Murray to take on Calloway County.
“We took one off the chin last week at Logan County,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “We had to rebuild some continuity in practice this week. The bye week kind of threw us off and we got some guys back from quarantine. Overall, we had three of the best practices of the year this week and I feel like we’re more focused this week than we were last week.”
Calloway will prove to be a tough test for Central according to Manning.
“Their quarterback might be the smartest we’ve faced this year,” Manning said. “He makes good decisions with the football. He doesn’t have the speed or the arm strength of some of the other quarterbacks we’ve seen this year, but I was very impressed with what I saw with him on film. They’re very comparable to what we do on offense as they’ll spread the field out and run it on the ground.”
The Storm will also have their work cut out for them on the other side of the ball despite Central play caller Adrian Stringer surpassing 1,000 passing yards last week and running back Jordan Jackson sitting at 640 rushing yards.
“Calloway definitely has that Mayfield style defense,” Manning said. “They run a hybrid 4-3 bringing the free safety up into full coverage. It makes it tough for us on offense because we won’t be able to read if they’ll be going into man or zone defense right off the bat since they jump back and forth.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. tonight.
