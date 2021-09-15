Madisonville North Hopkins only needed 40 minutes to take care of Hopkinsville at home on Tuesday as they came out on top via the mercy-rule of 10-0 at the end of the first half.
Prior to kickoff, North honored their five seniors — Zach Bryant, Caden Crowell, Eli Whitaker, Noah Renshaw and Nojah Jimenez. Five of North’s 10 goals were scored by a senior.
“Those five seniors mean so much to me because they were freshmen when I got here four years ago,” head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “They’ve amassed a record of 53-16 which just shows the culture we’ve built over the past four years. I’m super proud of those guys and all of our guys (Tuesday). We had 10 team goals.”
Jimenez waisted little time as he recorded a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of play — the fastest hat trick in program history — to quickly put the Maroons up 3-0.
“I saw what I’ve been waiting to see all year from him, which was that killer instinct that he has,” Agisilaou said. “He had to step up with Ivan (Juarez) getting hurt and he was big time for us. He was 2nd Team All-State last year and those of the kind of things I expect from him.”
After Jimenez’ second goal, tempers flared between a few players on both teams, but teammates were quick to break it up as cooler heads prevailed. No cards were issued after the altercation.
North doubled their total with goals by J.J. Brown, Logan Terry and Bryant to put them up 6-0 with 18 to play in the first half. North scored four more times in the last 10 minutes with Terry and Brown getting their second goals of the evening, Caden Crowell knocking it in and Eli Redpath capping it off.
The Maroons will be back in action at home on Thursday as they’ll host Webster County.
