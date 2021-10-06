It was a rough first round at Bowling Green Country Club by the standards of the Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf team, but the Lady Maroons are still in pretty good shape going into today’s championship round at the KHSAA State Tournament sitting in third.
“We did not play our best golf,” head coach Sam Westfall said. “But if you told me last week that we would be in third going into the second round, I’d be jumping for joy.”
The main problem Westfall saw with his girls on Tuesday was their short game.
“We were giving away strokes around and on the green,” Westfall said. “We weren’t making good chips, we weren’t knocking down putts. We were fine going tee to green, but otherwise we need to work on our chipping and putting.”
Kaitlyn Zieba led the team with a four-over 77 on Tuesday while her fellow senior, Kat Weir, also broke 80 with a 79. Both seniors had a double-bogey early in their rounds, but a birdie on the fifth hole for Weir got her back on track and Zieba nearly aced the par-three 13th and tapped it in for the bird.
Karra Tucker ended her day with an 85 and Sydney Browning was the last score that counted toward the team total with a 92. Stella Knight had a tough go on the course with a 102 on her card.
Overall, North sits at +45 with Marshall County sitting on top at +18.
“We knew at the beginning of the year that Marshall County would be the toughest team to catch,” Westfall said. “They have great players on their team and they were able to outplay us in the areas where we fell short, such as in the short game.”
In the final round today, the tee boxes will be moved back and some inclement weather forecasted for the Bowling Green area will add an extra challenge to the day.
“Moving the tee box back will really make it an advantage for us,” Westfall said. “We tend to be one of the longest hitting teams so I’d say put us back to the boys tees.”
