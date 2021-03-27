The more things change, the more they stay the same.
For the Madisonville North Hopkins basketball program, this season has been full of flux — with a new coach and a new starting five for a program that won back-to-back 2nd Region titles the previous two seasons.
Despite the new faces, the Maroons have found themselves back in familiar territory as they prepare to battle University Heights Academy for another region crown tonight in Madisonville.
The two squads split regular season contests this season and are familiar rivals this time of year as well as North defeated the Blazers, 81-68, in 2019 for a trip to Rupp Arena.
“It’s going be another tough game for us,” head coach Jon Newton said. “We split with them this season, but it’s nice that we get them back here at home. UHA has some scrappy guards, so no doubt it’ll be a tough one for us.”
UHA’s win over North back in early February in Hopkinsville was the only game the Maroons lost to a region opponent.
“We really need to box them out and get rebounds,” senior Kale Gaither said. “They’re small but very scrappy. We know they’re not going to give up after playing them twice, so we know how it’s going to be.”
Gaither is coming off of an impressive 39-point game in the overtime win over Hopkinsville in the region semis. He would like nothing more than to cap off his high school career with a region championship and a chance to play under the bright lights at Rupp Arena.
“It’s been really fun this year, and I hope that we’re able to continue this run,” Gaither said.
UHA knocked off Crittenden County in the first round of the region tournament by one point, 80-79 and went through Henderson in the semi-final round, 69-53. The Maroons are coming off of two come-from-behind victories over Webster County and an overtime thriller against Hopkinsville.
The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start time tonight at Maroon Gym. The winner will face Bowling Green in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
