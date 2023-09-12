North hosted Fort Campbell Friday night in front of a packed house, giving the crowd an offensive show and a big win, 56-7.

The Falcons scored first and with a good kick made it 7-0 just a few minutes into the game. The Maroons answered back quickly with a 98-yard return from Louie Amprey, taking it down to the one yard line. Madisonville’s Markezz Hightower ran it in for a touchdown, and with a good kick from Chris Hughes, the game was all tied up 7-7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.