The Browning Springs Middle School archery team won the Region 2 championship in Henderson last weekend.
The regional tournament pressure did not hold back 8th-grader student Josh Robinson from securing the top overall middle school male spot with a score of 286. Browning Springs 6th-grader Aidan Kelley finished 6th in the male division with a 276.
In the female division, Browning Springs had three Top 10 finishes.
Seventh-grader Maddie Ziegler finished 5th, seventh-grader Iliana Deras was 6th and seventh-grader Jayden Reeves finished 8th.
The Bears had an overall team score of 3,244 to win the regional tournament.
First-year head coach Andrea Ziegler was very pleased with the team’s performance.
“The team shot very well under pressure in Henderson,” Ziegler said. “They continue to put up big numbers and we have been able to have archers medal in every tournament we’ve attended. I’m super proud of the hard work and dedication of this team.”
Robinson is proud of the team as well.
“I felt good about the tournament,” Robinson said. “It was nice, and I had a lot of fun shooting with my friends. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the state tournament.”
“It was an exciting opportunity,” Deras said. “It felt nice to improve from my performance last year, and I’ve grown a lot in archery during that time.”
Her teammate, Jayden Reeves, added, “It felt like a regular tournament, but I was definitely pleased to be in the top 10. We were able to score our highest team score, and we had a few people place.”
Out of the 193 middle school teams in the state, Browning Springs is ranked 12th. The team will compete at the state tournament on March 13.
