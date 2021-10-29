For the third straight season, Madisonville North Hopkins will face the football powerhouse from Mayfield as the Cardinals will make the trip to Maroon Stadium tonight. The game is also senior night for Madisonville.
Madisonville doesn’t have a win in their three previous meetings dating back to 2012 and the last time Mayfield played at North in 2019, they were able to come away with a 53-50 win.
“Mayfield always brings in a tough football team,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “They brought back a lot of fifth-year guys so it’s the same team we saw last year which brings some familiarity to us.”
This year, the Cardinals sport an 8-1 record with their lone loss coming last week against Murray. Mayfield has a balanced offense with quarterback Zane Cartwright throwing for 1,477 yards and running back Kylan Galbreath rushing for 1,103 yards.
“The balance between the air and the ground is the reason why they’re such a great team,” Price said. “Galbreath is one of the best running backs in western Kentucky and Cartwright can get rid of the ball quickly. Murray gave us a pretty good idea of how to slow them down on film and we hope to take their lead on that.”
As far as the playoff picture, North still has a chance of getting in despite sharing a 3-6 overall record with Calloway County.
“A win over Mayfield would give us a lot of RPI points,” Price said. “It should guarantee us a spot in the postseason. But as I’ve said before, our playoffs have already begun because of the way we started the season.”
Calloway County will be taking on Union County on the road tonight. An ideal situation for Madisonville would be a win over Mayfield and a Calloway loss.
Kickoff at Maroon Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. with pregame senior night festivities starting at 6:15 p.m.
