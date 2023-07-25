This year’s alumni game between Madisonville-North and Hopkins County Central high schools will take place Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The free event, held at North Hopkins, is open for all alumni and/or coaches who are wanting to play.

“Central held the last alumni game, I think in 2019,” North Volleyball Coach Sarah Sutton said. “I just wanted to bring it back. Coach Wagoner at Central and I have been working together on this and we plan to take turns hosting the alumni game each year moving forward.”

