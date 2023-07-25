This year’s alumni game between Madisonville-North and Hopkins County Central high schools will take place Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The free event, held at North Hopkins, is open for all alumni and/or coaches who are wanting to play.
“Central held the last alumni game, I think in 2019,” North Volleyball Coach Sarah Sutton said. “I just wanted to bring it back. Coach Wagoner at Central and I have been working together on this and we plan to take turns hosting the alumni game each year moving forward.”
There is still time and space to register for all interested in participating. Tee shirts are available for $10 and must be registered for by August 4, however, according to Sutton anyone can show up day of to play.
“We think it’s a great community event to bring the two schools together. We are looking forward to it again this year.”
“There’s a trophy for the winner,” Coach Greg Wagoner said. “We want to do something to bring the county together. We want this to be a fun event full of love to unite the north end and south end of the county.”
There will be a concession stand with snacks and refreshments available for purchase. To register for the game, call or text, 270-875-1063.
