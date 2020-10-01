Hopkins County Central will make the short trip up U.S 41 Friday to do battle with cross-town rivals Madisonville North Hopkins in the annual inter-county matchup.
“I’m just happy that we’re playing this week,” North head coach Jay Burgett said. “With everything going on with COVID, and programs in our district getting shut down, I’m just glad we’re getting back out there and against our county rival on Friday.”
North has dominated the series against Central as the Maroons haven’t lost against the Storm since 2003.
Last year at Storm Stadium, North easily took the contest by a score of 48-14 as the Maroons had a 2019 squad that ended up going to the semi-state round of the playoffs.
North did lose a significant amount of key players from last year such as the state’s leading rusher in Jeriah Hightower, who is currently playing for Eastern Kentucky University.
This year’s Maroons have a new core of players in the starting lineup, including running backs Lejuan MacAdoo and Chris Price, who have combined for four touchdowns in a win at Ballard Memorial two weeks ago.
“We’ve got a lot of good young players this year,” Burgett said. “We’re only starting two seniors on both sides of the ball plus our kicker, so that just shows the youth in our program.”
North’s season has also been affected by COVID-19, including the cancellation of last week’s matchup against Henderson County, and next week’s game against Hopkinsville has to be rescheduled as the Tigers have been placed ona two-week quarantine.
North (1-1) rescheduled their game at Logan County to next week and the game against Hopkinsville will be played on Nov. 6. Central is scheduled to play Hoptown on Oct. 23.
On the other side of the coin, Central (0-3) has struggled so far this season losing their first three games to Todd County Central, Owensboro Catholic and McLean County.
“We’ve watched the film on North, and we know they have a good running back in MacAdoo,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “The guys have been resilient in practice this week and they’re ready for Friday.”
Being a first year head coach, Friday night will be Manning’s first go around against Madisonville.
“It doesn’t matter what level you play or coach at, a rivalry game is a rivalry game,” Manning said.
Burgett is also excited for his fellow head coach.
“Coach Manning has been coaching football longer than I have,” Burgett said. “We’ll be competing against each other Friday night, but good for him on getting into the high school level, and I’m excited to see how he’ll do against the district teams we play.”
North is offering pre-sale tickets this week and are limited to one for each student and up to four for other fans. Players, cheerleaders and band members will have the same number of reserved tickets as they did for the last home game for North.
Tickets are $5 each and there will be tickets sold at the gates on game-day, but there is a limited capacity allowed in. Any questions can be emailed to North athletic director Brian Bivens at brian.bivens@hopkins.kyschools.us.
Kickoff at Maroon Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
