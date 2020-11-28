Basketball fans can finally get their fix of squeaking sneakers and balls hitting the net as the college basketball season tipped off on Wednesday.
On opening night, local fans saw a familiar face take the court at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana as Madisonville North Hopkins graduate Kenny White suited up and started for the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
White dropped 13 points in 32 minutes of action in an 89-59 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in his debut.
“I was excited when I found out that I was starting,” White said. “I had to keep a straight face though and get ready to face IU.”
The last time White saw game action prior to Wednesday was in front of a packed house in Hopkinsville for the 2nd Region Championship against Webster County this past March.
There was a major contrast between White’s last high school game and his first college contest with only 125 people in Assembly Hall, a venue full of college basketball history from former Indiana head coach Bobby Knight throwing a chair across the free throw line, to a night in December, 2011 that University of Kentucky fans would like to forget as the Hoosiers defeated the No. 1 Wildcats on a buzzer-beater.
“It wasn’t really that weird playing without fans,” White said. “I don’t really pay attention to the crowd when I’m on the court. It didn’t really feel like a practice, it felt like a real game. It was fun to be able to play at Assembly Hall, I definitely learned a lot and had fun even though we lost.
“Scoring double digits was definitely a confidence boost,” White said. “The games are a lot faster in college, and it’s a lot harder outside of basketball with classes and stuff like that.”
Just like every other sport that has attempted to play a season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the college basketball schedule can change at any moment. But there are a few dates local college basketball fans might want to circle on their calendars to catch White in action.
The Golden Eagles will be in Bowling Green on Tuesday, Dec. 22 to take on Western Kentucky University at 4 p.m.
Since Tennessee Tech is in the Ohio Valley Conference, they will play Murray State at least twice a season and will be playing the Racers in Murray on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Saturday, Feb. 6 will be a can’t-miss game for Maroon basketball fans as White will take on former teammate K’suan Casey and UT-Martin in Martin, Tennessee at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m really excited to go against K’suan,” White said. “I’ve grown up playing with him and he would guard me in practice or whenever we played for fun, but this would be the first time going against each other in an actual game.”
By tournament time in March, hopefully fans will be allowed to make the 45 minute drive north to see White and Casey play in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville starting on Wednesday, March 3.
