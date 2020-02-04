Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central 73, Dawson Springs 67: The Storm (6-15) capped off Homecoming on Friday with their third home win of the season. Central has won six of their last eight games. Four out of Central’s starting five ended up in double digits with John Miller leading the way with 19 points. Sam Almon followed with 17, Blasin Moore had 13 and Marcus Eaves ended his night with 11 points.
For Dawson Springs (4-8), Landon Pace had 19 points, Braxton Cotton contributed 17 points and Dylan Dawson had 14.
No. 7 Madisonville North Hopkins 80, Union County 41: The 20-3 Maroons made quick work of the Braves on the road as North notched their ninth win in a row on Friday. K’suan Casey had a big night recording a double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Kenny White contributed 19 points in the win.
Girls Basketball
No. 3 Madisonville North Hopkins 51, Calloway County 32: The Peyton twins combined for 33 points on Friday as the Lady Maroons (21-1) earned their fourth straight win at home on Friday. Courtney Peyton led the scoring with 23 points while her sister Lindsey Peyton had 10 points.
Youth Basketball
Madisonville ABA Results: In the Girls Instructional League, Madisonville Tire easily took care of UPS Store 22-1. Amelia Smith led the scoring for Madisonville Tire with 14 points while Jamia Harris had six points.
UPS also played Baymont with UPS winning 8-6. Blakely Baumgardner and Lyza Carman each had four points for UPS. Baymont was led by Bailey Hill who had three points and Aniya Watson contributed two points.
In the Junior Varsity/Varsity League, Country Cupboard defeated First United Bank 31-20. Country Cupboard was led by Tyana Hall who scored 22 points.
