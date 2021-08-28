In what was looking like a coming out party for Madisonville North quarterback Wyatt Coleman in the Maroons’ second game of the young season Friday night at Caldwell County (1-1), a late pick-six interception from the Tigers’ defense turned the tides and pushed the home team to a 25-14 victory.
Caldwell trailed 14-3 after three quarters of play but outscored the Maroons 22-0 in the crucial final quarter.
Coleman didn’t get the start at quarterback for Madisonville (1-1), but he made the best of his opportunity when he entered the game midway through the first half.
In Coleman’s first drive of the night, he helped guide North on a 12-play, 86-yard drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Rodgers that put Madisonville up 6-3 with 6:02 left before the break.
The first half was dominated by the Maroons’ defense, particularly Traevon Civils, who was in on countless tackles — including a forced fumble — while living in the Tigers’ backfield as Madisonville took the three-point edge to halftime.
Coleman had to briefly leave the game early in the third quarter after suffering a hard hit, but came back in late in the period for a one-play, 80-yard strike to Rodgers for the second time on the night as the Maroons pushed the lead to 14-3.
Caldwell County answered back on its opening drive of the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion to make it 14-11. Behind the strong running of Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price, North appeared to be headed for another score with Coleman under center.
When facing a third down and three with nine minutes left in the third, Coleman attempted a short screen pass, but a Tigers’ defender was sitting on the play and took the ball to the house to give Caldwell a 17-14 lead. The extra point kick made it 18-14.
Caldwell tacked on a late score to make it 25-14.
Coleman finished his night going 9 of 14 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. MacAdoo rushed for 82 yard on 13 carries.
The Maroons will be back in action Friday night at home against an always-tough Crittenden County squad. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
