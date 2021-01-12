Madisonville North Hopkins (1-1) dropped a hard-fought 60-56 decision to 1st Region power Owensboro Catholic Saturday in the Maroons’ long-awaited home opener.
The Maroons were led by transfer Kale Gaither’s 29 point outing. Landon Cline was also in double figures with 12 points, including a five-for-five performance from the field.
Overall, Madisonville struggled from beyond the 3-point line, making only two shots out of eight attempts — both by Cline.
“Even though we lost, I thought we played better against Catholic than we did against Caldwell,” first-year head coach Jon Newton said. “I thought our execution was better in the first quarter. Catholic is a top team in their region and they have a lot of experience. We’re just not the team who can close out those games yet, but we will be as the season goes on and that’s why I scheduled them early in our season.”
North got out in front early with an 18-10 lead after the first eight minutes of play, but the Aces closed out the half on a 19-5 run and took a 29-23 lead into the break.
North will stay home this week — hosting Warren Central tonight, Hopkins County Central Friday and Lyon County on Saturday.
“This will be a huge week,” Newton said. “Warren Central is another good team in their region and they’re a powerhouse in the state. Then we get a district matchup on Friday, and no matter the team or the records, they’re always competitive, and we have to turn it around and play another tough follow up. They’re early season tests for us and it’ll help us get ready for the postseason.
All three games have a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m.
