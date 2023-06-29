The Pearl Club at the Summit was the host to 104 junior golfers this past Monday, which was a site record for the club. There was also a record number of golfers in the 10-under division with 43 junior golfers in attendance.
Local winners for each division are as follows,
In the 3-Hole Division for the boys 8-under, Madisonville’s own Jaxson Crook finished with a 14, Bennett Sizemore with a 17 and George Chandler with an 18. In the girls 8-under for Madisonville, Addelyn Tucker finished with an 18, Scarlett Sharber with a 22, and Fiona Sharber with a 22.
In the 6-Hole Division for girls ages 9-10, Tenlee Long finished with a 34. The 6-Hole boys ages 9-10, Madisonville’s Scott Ralston finished with a 28, Sawyer Stanley with a 29, Cade Williams with a 35 and Maximus McKinnies with a 36.
In the 9-Hole Division for boys ages 11-12, Madisonville’s Will Burden finished with a 44. For the girls division, Madisonville’s Reagan Ramsey finished with a 55 and Josie Morris finished with a 68.
In the 18-Hole Division for boys ages 16-18, Madisonville’s Kolby Crook finished with an 88.
