After struggling in the first set, Hopkins County Central (2-6) came back to defeat Trigg County in four sets at home (17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-21).
“We were dead in the first set,” Central head coach Greg Wagoner said. “We weren’t moving our feet, we weren’t doing anything. But in the last three sets, we were able to get our momentum. We were moving our feet and we were communicating and coming together as a team. Once we started doing that and having fun, it changed the dynamics of the whole game.”
The Lady Wildcats seemed to set the tone early in the contest as they were able to win the first set by eight points. Central was down 14-12 in the second set, but a block and a kill by Central’s Ashlyn Slate put the Lady Storm out in front 15-14 and they kept on going until they scored on set point to tie it up at one match a piece. Trigg gave up 13 unanswered points to give Central the second set.
“Slate had some great blocks for us,” Wagoner said. “But we also had some younger girls like Ellie Larkins, Leighjaye Barnes and Jaci Clark step up and pick up the slack for some of our older girls. Slate is the captain of our team and her blocks up front were keeping everyone going.”
Slate ended up having five blocks and six kills in the match for Central. Larkins recorded five kills and Barnes had four.
Central was put in the same situation in the third set as they were down 14-12, but the Lady Storm were able to go on an 11-2 run to win the set and have a 2-1 advantage.
Central once again saw themselves down on the scoreboard with Trigg leading 18-10 in the fourth set, causing Wagoner to call a timeout to talk it over with his girls.
“I told them in the huddle to go out there and have fun,” Wagoner said. “Whatever they did before is over. I told them let’s regroup, have fun and be aggressive with it. If you’re aggressive out there good things will happen opposed to if you go out there timid.”
Central was ultimately able to get on a 15-3 run in order to seal the match in the fourth set.
The win Monday evening snaps a four match losing streak for the Lady Storm and they will be back in action tonight as they host 7th District foe Caldwell County at 7:30 p.m.
