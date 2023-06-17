The Miners suffered two losses mid-week, Wednesday at home and on Thursday from the road.
Hosting the Louisville Jockeys Wednesday, in front of a packed house, the Miners just couldn’t find their rhythm, going scoreless through the first three innings. In the fourth inning the Jockeys took the lead, and continued to outhit and outscore the Miners every inning there after. With five runs scored in the sixth inning, the Miners were in a hole that was hard to come back from.
Pitcher Tate Lakin for the Miners took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five.
“The game didn’t go our way,” Coach Brian Campbell said, for the Miners. “We had some mental errors that forced me to take him out. Even though he had a high pitch count, he still threw well.”
Despite the loss Wednesday night, the Miners were aggressive and looking good from the plate. Tyler Froland, Alex Devito, Ben Comes, Colton Shirley and Will Vance each had one hit to lead for the Miners.
“Ben Comes, (single homer), is swinging really well for us right now. The loss definitely stung and I hope to see the men bounce back and take care of business.”
Thursday evening was another tough loss for the Madisonville Miners, with the Hoptown Hoppers able to hang on to win it 6-5.
The game started out rough for the Miners with multiple strike outs and Wyatt Cunningham getting picked off at second. Scoreless until the fourth inning, Hopkinsville scored two, putting them on the board first. A back and forth battle for the remainder of the game, the Miners answered back with one run in the fifth inning, one run in the seventh inning, two runs in the eighth inning and one run in the ninth inning, only to come up short, losing by one run.
The big inning was in the sixth, when the Hoptown Hoppers scored three runs thanks to a walk by Reid Douglas, a single by Carter Hood and a double by Dom Oliverio.
Right handed pitcher Schon Pespisa took the L for Madisonville, giving up five runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out four batters.
Miners Will Vance went 2 for 5 from the plate to lead the team in hits.
The Miners did not go down without a fight as they nearly erased the four run deficit.
Coach Campbell and company are already looking ahead to the weekend in hopes to add some more tallies in the wins column.
Madisonville will hit the road this evening taking on the Clarksville Whirlybirds in Tennessee at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.