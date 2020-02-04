Hopkins County’s archery teams battled against some tougher than normal competition this past weekend during the 10th Annual Hopkins County Central High School Storm Classic at the archery center in Earlington. Some 31 teams and 460 archers were on hand for the two-day event that ended with Hanson Elementary being the only local school on top of their division at the end of the weekend.
Central’s Lauren Groves claimed her tenth consecutive overall high school female award, and took the top overall female spot for the ninth time in ten outings. She shot a 292 with 23 tens, putting her just one point behind the overall male archer, Hopkinsville’s Nathan Morris who posted a 292 with 23 tens.
Hanson Elementary took an early lead in the event, posting a score of 2,703 early in the day on Saturday, but were overtaken in the afternoon when Calvert City Elementary shot a 2,714. Luckily the Hunters had a pair of archers that had been unable to make the team’s 11:00 a.m. flight. Aubrey Bunch and Alex Richardson shot late in the day and managed to edge their team ahead by 21, giving them the lead and the win at 2,740 — 2,714.
Cairo Elementary was third, followed by Sebree, Bend Gate, Grapevine and Milbrook.
The Hunters were led by fifth grader Westyn Miles, who posted a 292 with 8 tens, taking the second spot in the elementary male division behind Spotsville Elementary’s Lane Johnson, who shot 277 with
14 tens. Hunter Barnes (252), Dayton Tate, Cruz Phillips and Ivan Moore rounded out Hanson’s top five.
Award winners in the elementary division were:
Boys:
Lane Johnson (Spotsville)- 277, 14 tens
Westyne Miles (Hanson)- 269, 8 tens
Shane Wenzel (Calvert City)- 259, 10 tens
Jude Gamblin (West Broadway)- 257, 9 tens
Daan Wiley (Sebree)- 256, 9 tens
Girls:
Ava McCord (West Hopkins)- 283, 14 tens
Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart)- 56, 7 tens
Isabella Arnold (Grace Baptist)- 254, 7 tens
Kiney Wilcox (Calvert City)- 251, 4 tens
Hazel Erbst (Cairo)- 250, 5 tens
Hopkinsville High School played the spoiler in the high school division, outscoring Madisonville North Hopkins 3330 to 3279. Webster County finished in third, followed by Hopkins Central and Union County.
The Maroons were led by a pair of ninth graders. Alexa Muirhead shot a 287 with 21 tens, good enough to take the second overall female spot, while Tom Welborn shot a 287 with 19 tens, putting him in fifth in the overall boys rankings. Dalton Davis (279), Isaac Stoltz (277) and Dalton Adamson (274) rounded out their team’s top five.
Other award winners in the high school division were:
Boys:
Nathan Morris (Hopkinsvlle)- 292, 23 tens
Chandler Neighbors (Hopkinsville)- 287, 21 tens
Swade Morse (Webster)- 87, 21 tens
Will Futrell (Hopkinsville)- 287, 20 tens
Tom Welborn (Madisonville)- 287, 19 tens
Girls:
Lauren Groves (Central)- 292, 23 tens
Alexa Mirhead (Madisonville)- 287, 21 tens
Micah Bettersworth (Greenwood High)- 286, 18 tens
Kylee James (Central)- 284, 18 tens
Emma Thomas (Union)- 277, 14 tens
The Webster County Middle School Trojans edged out Browning Springs to take the middle school division 3,189 to 3,168. James Madison was third, followed by South Hopkins Middle, Hopkinsville, James Madison #2, West Hopkins Middle, Union County Middle and Browning Springs #2.
The top five in each middle school division were:
Boys
Joshua Robinson (Browning Springs)- 287, 19 tens
Dakota Smock (JMMS)- 278, 14 tens
Aidan Kelley (Browning Springs)- 278, 14 tens
Hayden Clark (Webster)- 278, 12 tens
Clay England (Browning Springs)- 270, 11 tens
Girls
Addie Burns (JMMS)- 282, 16 tens
Avery Guill (Webster)- 281, 15 tens
Gracie Stroh (Hopkinsville)- 280, 16 tens
Adison Melton (JMMS)- 280, 13 tens
Kaylee Sargent (Grace Baptist)- 279, 17 tens
This weekend teams will move into the post session portion of the archery season, with elementary, middle and high school teams shooting in the KyNASP Region 2 Tournament in Henderson. The regional tournament is most important because it helps to determine the final standing of teams heading into the 2020 KY NASP State Tournament on March 13 and 14 in Louisville. Where teams finish in the region determines when coaches can select flight times during the two-day event.
The top 110 schools from each division (elementary, middle and high school) are eligible to shoot in the state tournament, while the top 100 individuals from each division are eligible to shoot as individuals, if their team does not qualify for the tournament.
Several area archery teams are currently ranked within that 110 team field, according to the weekly NASP rankings:
Elementary
Hanson Elementary 29th
Jessie Stuart 94th
Middle
Browning Springs 12th
James Madison 69th
South Hopkins 84th
High School
Madisonville North Hopkins 24th
Hopkins County Central 45th
