Archery pic

Hopkins County Central’s Lauren Groves won her 10th straight high school competition on Saturday.

 Photo provided

Hopkins County’s archery teams battled against some tougher than normal competition this past weekend during the 10th Annual Hopkins County Central High School Storm Classic at the archery center in Earlington. Some 31 teams and 460 archers were on hand for the two-day event that ended with Hanson Elementary being the only local school on top of their division at the end of the weekend.

Central’s Lauren Groves claimed her tenth consecutive overall high school female award, and took the top overall female spot for the ninth time in ten outings. She shot a 292 with 23 tens, putting her just one point behind the overall male archer, Hopkinsville’s Nathan Morris who posted a 292 with 23 tens.

Hanson Elementary took an early lead in the event, posting a score of 2,703 early in the day on Saturday, but were overtaken in the afternoon when Calvert City Elementary shot a 2,714. Luckily the Hunters had a pair of archers that had been unable to make the team’s 11:00 a.m. flight. Aubrey Bunch and Alex Richardson shot late in the day and managed to edge their team ahead by 21, giving them the lead and the win at 2,740 — 2,714.

Cairo Elementary was third, followed by Sebree, Bend Gate, Grapevine and Milbrook.

The Hunters were led by fifth grader Westyn Miles, who posted a 292 with 8 tens, taking the second spot in the elementary male division behind Spotsville Elementary’s Lane Johnson, who shot 277 with

14 tens. Hunter Barnes (252), Dayton Tate, Cruz Phillips and Ivan Moore rounded out Hanson’s top five.

Award winners in the elementary division were:

Boys:

Lane Johnson (Spotsville)- 277, 14 tens

Westyne Miles (Hanson)- 269, 8 tens

Shane Wenzel (Calvert City)- 259, 10 tens

Jude Gamblin (West Broadway)- 257, 9 tens

Daan Wiley (Sebree)- 256, 9 tens

Girls:

Ava McCord (West Hopkins)- 283, 14 tens

Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart)- 56, 7 tens

Isabella Arnold (Grace Baptist)- 254, 7 tens

Kiney Wilcox (Calvert City)- 251, 4 tens

Hazel Erbst (Cairo)- 250, 5 tens

Hopkinsville High School played the spoiler in the high school division, outscoring Madisonville North Hopkins 3330 to 3279. Webster County finished in third, followed by Hopkins Central and Union County.

The Maroons were led by a pair of ninth graders. Alexa Muirhead shot a 287 with 21 tens, good enough to take the second overall female spot, while Tom Welborn shot a 287 with 19 tens, putting him in fifth in the overall boys rankings. Dalton Davis (279), Isaac Stoltz (277) and Dalton Adamson (274) rounded out their team’s top five.

Other award winners in the high school division were:

Boys:

Nathan Morris (Hopkinsvlle)- 292, 23 tens

Chandler Neighbors (Hopkinsville)- 287, 21 tens

Swade Morse (Webster)- 87, 21 tens

Will Futrell (Hopkinsville)- 287, 20 tens

Tom Welborn (Madisonville)- 287, 19 tens

Girls:

Lauren Groves (Central)- 292, 23 tens

Alexa Mirhead (Madisonville)- 287, 21 tens

Micah Bettersworth (Greenwood High)- 286, 18 tens

Kylee James (Central)- 284, 18 tens

Emma Thomas (Union)- 277, 14 tens

The Webster County Middle School Trojans edged out Browning Springs to take the middle school division 3,189 to 3,168. James Madison was third, followed by South Hopkins Middle, Hopkinsville, James Madison #2, West Hopkins Middle, Union County Middle and Browning Springs #2.

The top five in each middle school division were:

Boys

Joshua Robinson (Browning Springs)- 287, 19 tens

Dakota Smock (JMMS)- 278, 14 tens

Aidan Kelley (Browning Springs)- 278, 14 tens

Hayden Clark (Webster)- 278, 12 tens

Clay England (Browning Springs)- 270, 11 tens

Girls

Addie Burns (JMMS)- 282, 16 tens

Avery Guill (Webster)- 281, 15 tens

Gracie Stroh (Hopkinsville)- 280, 16 tens

Adison Melton (JMMS)- 280, 13 tens

Kaylee Sargent (Grace Baptist)- 279, 17 tens

This weekend teams will move into the post session portion of the archery season, with elementary, middle and high school teams shooting in the KyNASP Region 2 Tournament in Henderson. The regional tournament is most important because it helps to determine the final standing of teams heading into the 2020 KY NASP State Tournament on March 13 and 14 in Louisville. Where teams finish in the region determines when coaches can select flight times during the two-day event.

The top 110 schools from each division (elementary, middle and high school) are eligible to shoot in the state tournament, while the top 100 individuals from each division are eligible to shoot as individuals, if their team does not qualify for the tournament.

Several area archery teams are currently ranked within that 110 team field, according to the weekly NASP rankings:

Elementary

Hanson Elementary 29th

Jessie Stuart 94th

Middle

Browning Springs 12th

James Madison 69th

South Hopkins 84th

High School

Madisonville North Hopkins 24th

Hopkins County Central 45th

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.