Although most of the country particularly Kentucky has been on a stay-at-home order now for over a month and most live sporting events have completely come to a halt there have been local sporting news and sporting events occurring during this global pandemic.
NANCY OLDHAM RETIRES
At the end of basketball season in high school and college we often see coaches retire. We have seen the retirement of one long-term coach in our area. Hopkins Central Hall of Fame girls’ basketball coach Nancy Oldham has recently announced her retirement. Oldham came back out of retirement and coached the Lady Storm for the last two years.
Oldham ended her career at Hopkins Central with 177 wins and 154 wins at West Hopkins for a total of 331 career wins. She has 11 district titles, won the region, three Class A Regional championships and made it to the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.
“This was a difficult decision for me as I love my players, Lady Storm basketball and Hopkins County Central High School,” she said. “I returned to coaching to help rebuild the Lady Storm program. I feel we have made progress in the last two years and the program is in great shape.”
Oldham leaves a program much better than she inherited it as the Lady Storm have every player returning for next year’s team.
TWO MNHHS BASKETBALL PLAYERS GO DIVISION I
To say this is been a great season for the Madisonville North Hopkins basketball team would be an understatement. The Maroons finally put an end to the domination of the Eighth District and won back-to-back Regional championships.
The heart and soul of the team has been Kenny White and Ksuan Casey. During our “time off from sports” both players have made their college decisions.
White will be going to play for Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee while Casey will also join White in the Ohio Valley Conference as he will be going to University Tennessee at Martin.
It is rare to see Division I athletes come from any teams in our area. To see two Division I basketball players on the same team is extremely rare and I ask you to discuss this question around the table with your family: When was the last time that you saw two Division I players come from the same local high school team?
Unfortunately we will not get to know the complete story of White and Casey as the boys’ State Tournament along with other high school sports were canceled for the rest of the school year. However, my view is that history will remember White and Casey as the best boys’ basketball duo to have played at North Hopkins since Travis Ford and Chris Bowles in the 1980s.
MATT STEARSMAN TAKES A SABBATICAL FROM COACHING
There are many people out there who would probably give their eye teeth to be a college basketball coach. One of those people in our area who has been able to achieve the dream of being a college basketball coach is Matt Stearsman.
Stearsman was a 2001 Hopkins Central graduate and worked his way up the coaching ladder to be the head women’s coach at Young Harris College in Georgia and most recently was head women’s basketball coach at Florida National University in Miami, Florida. However Stearsman has recently taken a break from coaching and he has moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Stearsman’s wife, Jennifer, was offered a very good job that the family could not turn down. She is a Director of Athletic Compliance at Western Kentucky University. Stearsman is now buying and selling items on an entrepreneurial system through Amazon.
Stearsman recently noted, “I took a sabbatical from coaching. I’m not sure if it will be temporary or permanent and only time will tell.”
Yes as our nation continues to suffer under the current pandemic there are still local sports occurring. Unfortunately much of the local sports news has been bad news such as the cancellation of events.
Let’s hope in the coming weeks we can see more sports news and maybe even some good sports news in our future.
Keith Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
