Hopkins County Central alum Ethan Utley was named the new head baseball coach over the weekend for the Union College Bulldogs in Barbourville. This is Utley’s first head coaching job.
“I’m super excited to get started with Union,” Utley said. “It’s coming at a weird time with the mid-year transition and that doesn’t even account for COVID. The guy I’m replacing is kind of a legend around the coaching community winning 595 games.”
Utley will be taking over for Bart Osbourne, who resigned to pursue another position outside of baseball. Osbourne was head coach for the Bulldogs since 2004.
Before Utley started coaching, he was taking the field for the Hopkins County Central Storm. He comes from a baseball family saying that his parents Perry and Shannon Utley were a huge part of where he is today and his brother, Nick, played professional baseball in independent leagues from 2007-2009 with the Macon Music of the now-defunct South Coast League and with the Evansville Otters in the Frontier League.
After graduating from Central in 2008, Utley was a pitcher at Lindsey Wilson.
“I started some conference games and got hurt my sophomore year,” Utley said. “I never really pitched again, and that’s when I started thinking about coaching. I still wanted to help people and help my teammates. I’ve grown up watching a lot of baseball and felt that it was what I was meant to do.”
After Utley’s playing days ended, he started out as a student assistant for Lindsey Wilson before starting his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of the Cumberlands and Pikeville before coming back to Lindsey Wilson.
“My familiarity in the multiple schools in Kentucky showed them that I was experienced in that category,” Utley said. “The old head coach at Union was interested in bringing me on as an assistant that I didn’t take, but I already had that relationship with them. The head coaching job opened up and I applied like you would for any other job.”
Utley was officially named the new head coach at Union College on Thursday, giving him a tight turnaround before the season starts on Feb. 5.
“The biggest challenge is getting together with 50-some-odd kids who were under someone else and transition into that role for them,” Utley said. “I got to earn that trust while trying to create that relationship and understanding that we have the same end goal and hopes of winning ballgames.”
Luckily, Utley is inheriting a veteran team with 14 seniors.
“The seniors have a very good understanding of the game, and they’re getting ready to enter the workforce, which isn’t all that different from a college baseball team,” Utley said. “You’ve got to work together in order to achieve your goals in baseball as well as life.”
With COVID-19 shutting down the 2020 college baseball season halfway through and the high school baseball season before it even started, Utley said that there is a backlog of players who are ready to take the field in 2021.
“Last year’s seniors were granted an extra year of eligibility,” Utley said. “Half of our seniors this year are graduate students who couldn’t find a job right away and had that extra year of eligibility. With times the way they are, most kids are going to opt to go to grad school and play an extra year of baseball.”
As far as recruiting, Utley said that coaches have been heavily relying on technology in order to see videos of players as well as talking to them over the phone.
“Seeing a kid play in person is important,” Utley said. “But talking to them on the phone and seeing how they conduct themselves through a conversation is just as important as their performance on the field.”
Utley also tries to find time to come back home to Hopkins County and see the Storm baseball team in action. One of Utley’s former teammates, Austin Starks, is currently an assistant coach for Central.
“I try to catch a couple of Central baseball games a year,” Utley said. “Either for recruiting or catching up with old friends talking about the good ol’ days. My days with Central really help mold me to where I am today. Lee James was the head coach then and all the other coaches there molded me to understand the game and learn the game on a deeper level.”
Union’s first game will be Friday, Feb. 5 as they host St. Francis (Indiana).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.