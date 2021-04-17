Madisonville North Hopkins’ Ryan Farmer qualified for the KHSAA State Diving meet on Wednesday. On Friday, Central baseball got in the win column, while the Lady Storm won their second straight outing.
Swimming and Diving
Madisonville North Hopkins’ Ryan Farmer had a meet to remember on Wednesday as he won the 1st Region Title with a score of 356.35.
Farmer’s score also set a record for the 1st Region, crushing the previous score of 315.35 set in 2017. He also set the highest score in regions 1-3.
The freshman will be making his second straight state tournament appearance on Thursday in Russell County.
Softball
Hopkins County Central 17, Hopkinsville 1 (3 innings): Emmaleigh Crook took advantage of hitting with runners on base as she had a five-RBI game on Friday as Central easily handled the Lady Tigers on the road in Hoptown.
Hallie Hollis started in the circle for the Lady Storm as she gave up one run on two hits and struck out one.
Baseball
Hopkins County Central 8, Livingston Central 7: It came down to the wire in Livingston, but the Storm came out on top for the first time this season.
The Cardinals tied it up at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth, but Tanner Edwards gave Central (1-8) the lead for good with an RBI single in the top of the sixth. Edwards also picked up the win as he came in relief in the fourth inning and pitched four innings giving up three runs — one earned — on three hits while striking out five.
Logan Scarbrough was given the starting nod and he went three innings giving up four runs — one earned — on two hits and picked up eight strikeouts.
