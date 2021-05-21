Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Murray- 12 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Christian County- 3 p.m.
Softball
Hopkins County Central at Ohio County- 12 p.m.
Monday
Baseball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County (DH)- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Russellville- 5:45 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County- 6 p.m.
Tennis
2nd Region Tournament at Henderson County
Tuesday
Baseball
Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Hopkins County Central at Webster County (DH)- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
2nd Region Tournament at Henderson County
Thursday
Baseball
Hopkins County Central vs. Graves County- 5:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Todd County Central- 6 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Lyon County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.
