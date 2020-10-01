Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Graves County 1: North won their fourth in a row on Tuesday, giving the Maroons a 6-2 record for the season. Kael Knight led the offense with two goals and an assist. Logan Rainwater, Ivan Juarez and Dalton Daves each had a goal and Daves picked up two assists in the match. Goal keeper Niko Perez made five saves.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Hopkinsville 0: The Lady Maroons got back on track Tuesday with a sweep in Hoptown (25-19, 25-14, 25-18). Kaitlyn Orange led the charge with 15 kills and Amya King recorded 28 assists. Alexis Fliehman had 20 digs in the win for North.
Caldwell County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central couldn’t get anything going as they were swept by their district rival at home Tuesday. The Lady Storm only managed to score 21 points for the entire match as they were shutout in the first set 25-0 and lost the second set 25-9. Caldwell completed the sweep with a 25-12 win in the third set.
