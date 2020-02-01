This week I wanted to take a little different turn in my column and not talk about a specific team, player or an achievement.
I want to take a look at technology and how inventions and technology have changed sports over the last 100 years.
I asked a panel of local leaders to give me their thoughts on what are the greatest inventions that have impacted sports?
PRINTING PRESS
The printing press was an invention that merited special attention. The printing press is credited as being invented around 1440 by Johannes Gutenberg and this ultimately led to the birth and expansion of the newspaper.
Long before we had televised sports or radio most sports fans were getting their sports news from a newspaper.
Today I am still a big newspaper advocate and you can get quick scores on Twitter or Facebook but if you want detailed analysis of any sporting event, a newspaper is still the best medium.
Many sports fans like me grew up reading box scores of baseball or basketball games and got to know about athletes even if they were not on television or radio nearby.
For me personally, I remember seeing pictures of Julius “Dr. J” Irving and heard stories of him in the newspaper long before I ever watched him on television.
RADIO
If you are a senior citizen (or anyone over the age of 60), you probably grew up in an era when there were very few televised sporting events. Radio was the means how many people followed live sporting events, especially baseball and the University of Kentucky basketball.
The first baseball game ever broadcast on the radio was the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Philadelphia Phillies on August 5, 1921.
Though radio grew quickly for any baseball team, many team owners were fearful of it. They worried that people could listen to it on the radio so why would they want to come to the game?
Longtime St. Louis Cardinal fan Richard Mitchell summed it up best, “Radio was great because it allowed people to hear sports at every level and to follow it where they otherwise would not have been able to do so”.
Interestingly it was not just 60-year-olds such as Mitchell who are big promoters of radio as several sports historians in our area including Madisonville North Hopkins Principal Adam Harris, Hopkins Central Principal Jon Wells and former Maroon Athletic Director Brent Gibson were all proponents of radio. They agreed that radio made the sports and games available to the masses and that you did not have to live in a big city to follow your favorite team or sports.
Other fans give radio credit for local sporting events not just professional or college teams. Former Providence High School Principal and my college roommate, Johnnie Vaughn, noted, “Radio made it possible for people to follow the local high school teams each night”.
LIGHTS
Today most people under the age of 50 take lights for granted at sporting events. The first Major League baseball game played under lights was on May 24, 1935 when the Cincinnati Reds hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Crosley Field.
Retired Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director Gale Travis was quick to point out that she considered lights to be the biggest invention to impact sports.
I would point out that local baseball which was played from the early 1900s until the mid-1970s in Hopkins and Webster counties was generally all played without lights. When I graduated from high school in 1976 the majority of my high school baseball games were played on high school fields in our area that did not have lights.
For traditionalists who like baseball played in the daylight, the Chicago Cubs were the last team to not use lights as they didn’t play their first game under lights until August 9, 1988. To this day the Cubs only play 35 of their 81 games under lights.
TELEVISION
During the last 40 years with the expansion of cablevision and cable channels, television has changed the way we all follow sporting events. However, television is not just an invention of the last 40 years as there were early televised sports as early as 1939.
One of the issues in the early days of televising sporting events is that even when we had sporting events on television, many people didn’t have a television. The first televised sporting event in the United States was May 17, 1939 when Columbia played Princeton in college baseball in a game on NBC.
Later that year in 1939 the first college football game was televised. However, it was not until after World War II that many homes in western Kentucky started getting televisions and as they say the world completely changed with the debut of ESPN in 1979.
Local Chiropractor Dr. Mike Seibert added, “I would pick television as the most influential. I really like it when I get to see my
alma mater Murray
State play basketball on
television today”.
Reverend Bobby Hawkins of Providence agreed noting, “Television has to be the most influential. We can all watch any sporting event anywhere every night from our home and follow any team”.
AIRPLANES
For most of us “youngsters” airplane travel for college and professional teams is something we take for granted.
To give you some significance of how transportation has changed when the Madisonville High School Maroons started playing football in the early 1900s, they would play most of their away games by taking a train to places such as Nebo or Hopkinsville. Professional baseball in that era wanted to make sure they had their stadiums were close to subway stops such as what you see with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
To give you a little history, the first baseball team that actually traveled to an away game by airplane was the Cincinnati Reds on June 8, 1934. Six players were not quite ready to start flying and they passed on the flight and went by train.
It took a couple of decades later to get commercial airlines up to the point of most professional teams using them. This led to a major change in sports that was noted recently by Hopkins Central Athletic Director Kent Akin.
Akin noted, “With airplane travel for teams it took it from being regionalized to country wide when the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers moved to San Francisco and Los Angeles”.
After the Giants and Dodgers moved in 1958 it did not take many other teams long to see that airline travel could allow for other teams west of the Mississippi River and the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers moved to Los Angeles prior to the 1961 season and the floodgates opened to professional teams in the west.
As you read this column, keep in mind there is no right or wrong answer but think about how certain inventions have changed the way we view and follow sports today.
