With back to back events for the Madisonville-North Hopkins Boy’s Golf Team this weekend, the team recorded a 299, finishing third place at Panther Creek on Friday, led by Gavin Sheets and Austin Crick with 71’s (T-6th overall) and a solid finish by Max Clayton with a 74.
On Saturday, at Western Hills, the team recorded 307 with all five guys on Team 1 shooting in the 70’s, with Jake Witherspoon shot a team leading 76 and a personal high school tournament best.
