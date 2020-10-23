Madisonville North Hopkins soccer fans might have had some deja vu at Henderson County on Thursday as the Lady Maroons won the 2nd Region Championship over the host Lady Colonels in penalty kicks 1-0.
Last year, the North boys soccer team won the region championship on the same pitch also in PKs.
“Last year was brought up in the huddle before the PKs,” head coach John Tichenor said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it when we got there.”
The Lady Maroons had to thank their senior goal keeper Kara Franklin for getting them to the shootout after 90 scoreless minutes of action.
“I don’t come into the game thinking anything,” Franklin said. “A lot of people will look at stats going into the game, but I don’t pay attention to any of that. I’m just going to go in, play hard and do the best that I can.”
Franklin had a few great stops in the match for North. The closest Henderson got to scoring was in the late stages of the first half on a free kick, but Franklin was able to knock it over the crossbar to keep it scoreless.
With neither team able to score in 80 minutes of regulation or 10 minutes of overtime, the match had to be settled in PK’s and Tichenor turned to a player who’s seen very limited action this year in Camryn LaGrange, who went down with a torn ACL in the second game of the season and will get surgery in four days. She fired first for the Lady Maroons and found the back of the net for the first goal of the night.
“We didn’t want to put her health and safety at risk,” Tichenor said. “But when I put her in the PK’s it’s an automatic goal and she’s still on the active roster so why not use her. As always she came through tonight.”
Franklin stopped the first shot she saw in the shootout to make it 1-0 North after the first round. Shayla Embry scored for North, but Franklin let one get by her as Henderson made it 2-1 North after two rounds.
The Lady Colonels tied it up after Kylee Coyle missed the net and Franklin let another get by her as it was tied up 2-2 after the third round and both teams scored to make it 3-3 in the fourth round.
Lillie Knight scored for North in the fifth and it all fell on Franklin’s shoulders, but luckily she didn’t have to do anything as Henderson’s shot missed high and the Lady Maroons mobbed their keeper as they advance to the semi-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
North will travel to the winner of the 4th Region, the Greenwood Lady Gators, on Saturday with kickoff to be announced. If the Lady Maroons win then, they will host the winner of the 1st Region vs. 3rd Region match on Monday evening.
