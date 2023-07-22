Miners’ first year Head Coach, Brian Campbell and assistant coach Max Flock will be returning next season, as confirmed by Tricia Noel, President of the Madisonville Miners Organization earlier this week.
“Brian is for sure coming back,” Noel said. “He loved his time in Madisonville and is very excited about the opportunity to come back. It is difficult as a first year coach to know what to expect as far as the level of competition in this league. We have been working to find someone that would be in for the long haul and help us continue to build our program, Brian is that someone.”
Despite the Miners losing season this year, it had no outcome on the decision to bring Coach Campbell back next season.
“It is official now. Coach Flock and I plan to be back,” Coach Brian Campbell said. “We plan on bringing another coach with us but that is to be determined.”
Campbell says they decided to come back because the potential that they see in Madisonville.
“The crowd was electric all year and we loved their support. We see that they want to win just as bad as we do. We were able to get a year under our belt and now we have a better feel for the league. We are excited to start recruiting for next summer and see what kind of year we will have.”
