COACHES

Coach Flock (left) and Coach Campbell (right) will be returning to coach next year’s Madisonville Miners team.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

Miners’ first year Head Coach, Brian Campbell and assistant coach Max Flock will be returning next season, as confirmed by Tricia Noel, President of the Madisonville Miners Organization earlier this week.

“Brian is for sure coming back,” Noel said. “He loved his time in Madisonville and is very excited about the opportunity to come back. It is difficult as a first year coach to know what to expect as far as the level of competition in this league. We have been working to find someone that would be in for the long haul and help us continue to build our program, Brian is that someone.”

