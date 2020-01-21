Local Sports

Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Trinity (Whitesville)- 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

On Television

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, January 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Butler at Villanova- CBSSN 6 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky- ESPN 6 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas- ESPN2 6 p.m.

Wichita State at South Florida- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue- ESPNU 6 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern- FS1 6 p.m.

Florida at Louisiana State- SECN 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson- ACCN 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s- CBSSN 8 p.m.

Miami at Duke- ESPN 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Missouri- ESPNU 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette- FS1 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee- SECN 8 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego State- CBSSN 10 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State- ESPNU 10 p.m.

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas- GOLF 1 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Clippers at Dallas- NBATV 7:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea- NBCSN 1:25 p.m.

TENNIS

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 1 p.m.

The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.

The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.

The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

