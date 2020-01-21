Local Sports
Tuesday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Trinity (Whitesville)- 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Butler at Villanova- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky- ESPN 6 p.m.
Kansas State at Kansas- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Wichita State at South Florida- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern- FS1 6 p.m.
Florida at Louisiana State- SECN 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson- ACCN 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin- BTN 8 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph’s- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Miami at Duke- ESPN 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Missouri- ESPNU 8 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette- FS1 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee- SECN 8 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego State- CBSSN 10 p.m.
Air Force at Utah State- ESPNU 10 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas- GOLF 1 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Dallas- NBATV 7:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea- NBCSN 1:25 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
