Hopkinsville scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and didn’t look back as they eliminated the Madisonville Maroons 11-3 in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament at University Heights on Saturday.
“We started out good and focused,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “Just a few errors and bad plays let us get down on ourselves. We still had a good approach at the plate, we’ve told them that if anything looks good, take a swing at it. It was one of those games where it was a heart breaker and it got away from us.”
Landon Cline was given the starting nod on the mound, but he was chased out after four and a third innings pitched. He gave up eight runs — six earned — on only one hit. He struck out eight and walked eight as well.
Hoptown scored two runs in the first and one more in the third, but Madisonville responded a run on a sac-fly by Cline and Xavier Martin drew a walk with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth to make it 3-2 Tigers.
Hopkinsville scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, with three straight runs getting walked in followed by a two-RBI double to the left-centerfield gap.
Madisonville got one more run in the sixth inning on a sac-fly by Luke Barton, but the Tigers added two more in their half of the inning for good measure to put the game away.
Madisonville ended their 2021 campaign with a record of 11-14.
“It was hard for the seniors this year,” Hall said. “The way things went this year and with guys trying to lead this year without having a season last year with COVID. I think it was a lot put on the seniors this year. I think they could’ve learned a lot from the seniors last year and without a season, it was hard. I’m proud of this senior class, and they did the best they can do.”
Hopkinsville was eliminated by Lyon County in the semi-final round on Sunday. The Lyons faced Henderson for the 2nd Region title on Monday.
