The Hopkins County Central Storm (0-2) hope to notch their first win since Sept. 7, 2018 as they will travel to McLean County tonight to face the Cougars for their home opener.
These two teams met last season in Mortons Gap in week six with McLean County winning the game, 50-20.
The Storm will rely heavily on the arm of senior quarterback Adrian Stringer, who’s thrown for a total of 575 yards in the first two games of the young season. His main target has been his brother, Christian Stringer, who has 201 receiving yards on nine receptions in the first two weeks followed by Brian Hawkins with 128 yards on five receptions and two scores.
As for the Cougars (2-0), they play two solid quarterbacks in Matthew Miller and Connor Baldwin, with both appearing in the two games this season. Miller has thrown for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Baldwin has thrown 49 yards with two TD’s to his credit. They also have a good running back in Andrew Munster who’s rushed for 239 yards and reached paydirt twice.
Tonight’s game will be the second of a three-game stretch for Central away from Storm Stadium. They will be at Madisonville North Hopkins next week to take on the Maroons before finally returning home on Friday, Oct. 9 to host Calloway County.
