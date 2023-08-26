The Kentucky High School Athletic Association requires all outdoor activities and sports to be stopped or canceled if the heat index is above 104 degrees, and this week Kentucky saw heat indexes of 114 and higher, according to the National Weather Service out of Paducah.
Matt Bell, Director of Athletics and Special Programs for Hopkins County Schools met with leadership each day this week to make day-by-day decisions as far as who can play, what is canceled and what is postponed to a later date.
Almost every outdoor sport was canceled Tuesday and Thursday evening due to the heat. Practices were moved inside if possible. Golf, girls soccer, boys soccer and freshman football will all have makeup games rescheduled. Both high school varsity football games pushed back kickoff to 8p.m. last night due to the high heat.
The heat is expected to break today with temperatures back in the upper 80s for the remainder of the weekend and next week. Bell will send out updated sports information and calendars will be reflective up these changes.
