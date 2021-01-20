Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Livingston Central- 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Daw. Springs vs. Fulton City- 1 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 4:30 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Russellville- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Union County- 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins at Muhlenberg County

