For the first time in over a decade, the American Legion Post 6 will be playing America’s pastime. The ballclub of 14-20-year-olds will be playing over the next couple of months against other teams from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
“This is the first time we’ve had an American Legion team in about 10 years,” head coach Adam Driver said. “We’ve got several players from several schools like Caldwell County, Christian County, Lyon County, Webster County, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central.”
Some of the more familiar faces for the Hopkins County fans on the team are North’s Parker Mathis and Central’s Tanner Edwards and Logan Scarbrough.
With Elmer Kelley Stadium at City Park occupied by the Ohio Valley League’s Madisonville Miners in June and July, the American Legion home games will be held at Hopkins Central’s ballfield.
“I texted (Central Athletic Director) Kent Akin about it and it was something he was totally on board for,” Driver said. “He presented it to the Hopkins County school board and they approved us to play our games at Central. It was great to see the school board get behind this and I’m hoping the city of Madisonville will come out and support us this season.”
The proceeds from the games go directly back into the team paying for equipment, payment for umpires, travel, etc.
The game of baseball has some deep connections with the American Legion with several current and former Major League players who played for their local teams growing up — including a few Hall of Famers. Some alumni include Yogi Berra, Tony Gwynn, Don Mattingly, Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander.
The Madisonville squad already played a couple of home games at Central. The next home game is Tuesday, June 29 with a doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. against Lyon County.
