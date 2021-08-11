The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons were shutout in Tuesday’s home opener against a talented Greenwood club, 5-0.
“Greenwood is a good program who won the state championship two years ago and made it to the final four last year after beating us in the first round,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “We need to play teams like that so we can understand what our weaknesses are, improve on those and see our strengths.”
Tichenor narrowed down the weaknesses to defensive miscues in the backfield.
“Offensively, we need to get better there too,” Tichenor said. “Obviously, we didn’t score any goals (Tuesday). Two years ago, we lost the opener to Greenwood and then we didn’t lose another game until the region tournament.”
North’s big offensive threat, Camryn LaGrange, had a few good looks at the goal throughout the contest, but most of her opportunities missed high as she was aiming for the crossbar.
“I think Cam is still getting her legs back under her,” Tichenor said. “She’ll get better with time, and she’s already improved ever since she started practicing again back in late June. Is she 100% where she was before she got injured? I don’t think so, but I think she’ll get back there before the season ends.”
Greenwood had already taken a 2-0 lead going into halftime, but they piled on in the second half.
They scored their third goal in the opening stages of the second half and scored two more within a few minutes of each other to give them a five-goal advantage with 25 minutes to play.
North will try to rebound on Thursday when they travel to Owensboro to play Apollo.
