Madisonville North Hopkins saw their girls soccer program advance to the 2nd Region Championship in Henderson and their boys team’s season come to a disappointing end in Madisonville on Wednesday.
The Lady Maroons defeated Trigg County 4-1, while the Maroons lost 3-2 to University Heights Academy.
In Henderson, Lillie Carmen led the way with two goals and an assist with Raelynn Blanford and Kylee Coyle each contributing a goal each.
Kara Franklin had an easy night between the pipes as she recorded two saves and allowed one goal.
In Madisonville, it was a hard-fought match to the finish with a tight scoring game and multiple red cards handed out between both teams.
The Maroons struck first as Dalton Daves scored in the 36th minute and North went into halftime up 1-0.
UHA responded in the second half by scoring in the ninth and 13th minutes of play to go up 2-0.
Then controversy ensued that would set the tone for the rest of the match as Tate Young scored the equalizer with 12:54 remaining in regulation, but was handed a red card after the goal for taunting.
The officials ruled that Young said something to an opponent and made a gesture, but the North coaching staff argued the call. Assistant coach Nikko Agisilaou was also given a red card for kicking a chair on the sideline while defending his player.
UHA wasn’t spared by the refs handing out red cards as the Blazers’ Shayan Kahn was given two yellows, meaning he automatically had to receive a red and sit out the rest of the match.
The officials once again drew the ire of the North coaching staff as UHA’s Elvin Wagner scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining. Afterwards, he ran down the sideline near the UHA fan section with his arms extended in the air. The Maroon coaches were yelling for a taunting call but no cards or warnings were issued to either team.
After the match was over, North head coach Christakis Agisilaou was almost given a red card by the refs as they walked off the field, but the head official decided to put the card back in his pocket since the game was over and the Maroons’ season was done.
The Maroons finished their 2020 season with a record of 10-4-2.
