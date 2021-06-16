The Madisonville Miners traveled north of the state border to Dubois County on Tuesday, but got back on the bus losers of their third consecutive contest as they fell to the Bombers 8-6.
“We had seven errors and that’ll come back to haunt us,” head coach Josh Merrill said. “I felt like Nick (Lallathin) could’ve gone six or seven innings, but we weren’t fielding the ball behind him and you can’t give a team like Dubois County extra outs to work with.”
The good news for Lallathin is that his offense gave him a no-decision after he came out in the fifth with the game going back-and-forth in the middle innings. However, Merrill pointed out the 12 runners left on base for Madisonville, including a couple of innings where they left the bases loaded.
“We had a small village called Madisonville on the bases,” Merrill said. “We’ve got to find a way to cash those runs in and that’ll be huge for us going down the road.”
After Madisonville struck first with two runs in the second, Dubois County eventually knotted it up at two runs a piece through three innings. Both teams traded the lead in the fourth and the Bombers added one more in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.
Reed Latimer cut the Bomber lead to one run with a sacrifice fly and Calyn Halvorson followed that up with a two-run single to right to put the Miners out in front, 6-5. However, the Bombers also scored three runs in their half of the sixth and never gave the lead up.
The bullpens traded zeros and Dubois County held on for the win in front of their home fans.
The Miners will have to shake off the loss as they’ll have two long road trips on back-to-back days before coming home on Friday.
“I’m hoping for a couple wins in the next two days so we can come back home on a good note,” Merrill said. “If we can do that, it’ll allow us to go into the weekend on the right foot.”
Madisonville will be down in Hendersonville, Tennessee today for a 6:30 p.m. tilt against the new kids on the block, the Full County Rhythm, and they’ll have a home-and-home series against the Fulton Railroaders 7 p.m. at Fulton on Thursday and 6:30 p.m. in Madisonville on Friday.
