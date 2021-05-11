Just three outs away from a complete game shutout, Paige Patterson looked to be in complete control as Madisonville held a 1-0 lead over Lyon County Monday at home.
But the Lady Lyons came to life in the final inning behind two homers to secure a 3-1 victory.
Despite the loss, Lady Maroons head coach Whitney Barber walked away from the game feeling good about her team.
“I know the score was 3-1, but this is not the same team from a month ago,” North head coach Whitney Barber said. “We have nothing to hold our heads about. We pushed and battled throughout this game. The girls have got to buy in and keep chipping away at the season.”
Chloe Young drove in the only North run on a lead-off solo shot to center in the second inning. The score would remain 1-0 until the seventh, with both pitchers getting out of jams and hanging zeros. Lyon County stranded 10 runners, while North left seven runners on base for the game.
“We need to work on our situational hitting,” Barber said. “It’s something we’ll be looking at. We’ve got to be able to lay down the bunt and make the hits. We’re not looking for the home runs with runners on, we’re looking for the base hits and line drives to get them in.”
After a one out double in the top of the seventh, Lyon took the lead with one swing of the bat. The very next batter followed suit and knocked one over the fence to give the Lady Lyons a two-run cushion.
Madisonville made some noise in the bottom half of the seventh as MacKenzie Stoltz nearly hit a lead-off homer to left but the ball was just foul.
After Stoltz grounded out and Amber Osborne struck out, Zoe Davis slapped a single but was stranded following a North strikeout.
After it was all said and done, Patterson gave up three earned runs on five hits, struck out seven and walked six.
“You take away the two hits in the seventh, we made good plays on defense and took care of their stronger batters,” Barber said.
Madisonville will be back at home at 6 p.m. tonight as they host 2nd Region rival Webster County.
