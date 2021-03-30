The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons’ season came to an end on Saturday in Mortons Gap following a 77-51 loss to Henderson County in the 2nd Region semifinals.
The Lady Colonels faced Union County for the region championship on Monday.
Lady Maroon head coach Jeff Duvall is just glad that his girls got through a crazy 2020-21 season.
“We had a lot of shut downs this year, and we haven’t gotten into the gym enough to get into a flow this year,” Duvall said. “Henderson is a really good team and it’s tough to face them. But we went into Caldwell County with hardly any practices and pulled that one out and won on the road in Christian County with a bunch of girls that haven’t played varsity before. We played several eighth-graders, freshmen, a few sophomores and Kara (Franklin) is our only senior. Future wise, it’s all positive.”
In Saturday’s game, freshman Destiny Whitsell scored a team-leading 19 points, while sophomore Amari Lovan dropped 14 points. With Camryn LaGrange coming back next year as a senior with a fully healed ACL, the Lady Maroons will have a good foundation to build on next season.
“If teams are going to be doubling Cam, Destiny and Amari, that’ll leave other shooters wide open,” Duvall said. “Throw in Emilee Hallum, Kailey Barber and Riley Sword, they can shoot the lights out. With Cam coming back, it should be fun next year.”
Henderson had the lead from the beginning and they didn’t look back, going up 25-6 after eight minutes and held onto a 20-point advantage at halftime with the score 42-22 Lady Colonels.
“I told them that we can’t turn the ball over early against Henderson,” Duvall said. “We turned it over 19 times in the first half and went into halftime down 20.”
Madisonville still trailed 61-35 at the end of the third and Henderson shut the door in the fourth quarter to move on in the tournament.
With about two minutes left in the game, Franklin came off the floor for the final time as a Lady Maroon basketball player, ending her final game with two points.
“We’ll be losing a big part of our program with Kara,” Duvall said. “She does all the dirty work setting screens, getting rebounds. But somebody will step up.”
The winner of Monday’s contest will face either Apollo or Meade County in the KHSAA State Tournament on Thursday, April 8 at Rupp Arena.
