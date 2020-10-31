Today’s game has district implications
It’s been nearly a month since Hopkins County Central played a game on the gridiron, but the Storm are ready to host Logan County this afternoon for a district matchup in a rare Saturday contest.
Central’s last game was back on Oct. 2 — a 40-35 win over crosstown rival Madisonville North Hopkins and their last home game was back in week one on Sept. 11 — a 42-39 loss to Todd County Central.
“We finally get a game, so I’m ready to go out there and show what we got,” Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer said. “We’ve got some withdrawals from not playing football for two weeks.”
Central (1-3) is coming off of a two-week quarantine after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The program was given the green light to resume practices on Tuesday and the game was moved to today to give the Storm an extra day to prepare.
“We had three days to prepare for what basically is like a district championship game,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “After being off for two weeks, the boys are excited to get back on the field and yes, we are coming off of a big win (against North), but we’ve still got to be level-headed and get ready for another game.
“They’ve watched film, we were able to do some Zoom meetings while in quarantine and we’ve sent out some individual workout programs for them. But there’s nothing like being on the field together with the rest of your team.”
Prior to the quarantine, Central had to cancel their Oct. 9 contest at Fulton County after Hopkins County was deemed “red” with COVID cases. The next week was somewhat chaotic for the schedule as Central was supposed to play Logan County which then got canceled, then they picked up Knox Central and that game ended up being canceled as well.
“It’s been an emotional up and down each week — like are we going to play or are we not going to play,” Manning said. “It’s even emotional for the guys questioning if we’re even going to practice. They’ve done everything right so far, we clean the balls, they wear the face shields on their helmets. We’ve done everything we can to protect our kids, and they’ve done everything they can to protect their season.”
The Storm is coming back against a tough opponent as Logan County sports a 3-2 record going into today coming off of district wins over Hopkinsville and Calloway County. The Cougars currently has the top spot in the Class 4A District 1 standings while Central is in third.
“We’ve been enjoying the win over North for the past few weeks,” Stringer said. “But now we know it’s time to get back to business and win the district.”
Kickoff at Storm Stadium will be at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.