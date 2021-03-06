Hopkins County Central had a tall order for their final home game of the season Friday night with Muhlenberg County (14-1) coming to town.
The Mustangs took control from the beginning in a 79-45 victory over the Storm.
“Muhlenberg has a really tough team,” Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. “Those kids have been playing together for a long time since they were little. They’re one of the best, if not the best team in their region. I thought we competed and had stretches where we played well. Our main goal was to get better in something, and I think our man defense improved tonight.”
Marcus Eaves led the Storm with 16 points.
“Muhlenberg did a good job tonight keying in on him and keeping him out of the paint,” Fraliex said. “He still finds ways to score though. From where Marcus was last year as a freshman, he’s a completely different player. Last year we had him playing in the post towards the end of the season, but he’s worked on his footwork all summer and worked on getting in the paint. He’s also a much better passer than he was last year. He’s made a huge jump, and we expect him to make the same huge jump going into next year.”
Coming off of a 36-point performance at Dawson Springs on Thursday, Drake Skeen couldn’t find that same 3-point stroke in this contest, contributing just eight points against the Mustangs.
“As a shooter, sometimes you second guess yourself,” Fraliex said. “Drake was second guessing himself on whether he should shoot it or drive it or pass it. Drake is still a young kid as a sophomore and hasn’t played a whole lot of varsity. We put him in a starter’s role and fed him to the wolves a little bit, but we’ll have the summer to work with these young guys, and we still have big things ahead.”
Muhlenberg opened with an 8-2 run in the first four minutes of play, then ended the first quarter with a 13-4 run to make it 21-6 Mustangs.
By the time halftime rolled around, Muhlenberg had a comfortable 34-17 lead over Central.
The Storm (4-8) trailed 57-30 after the third quarter and Muhlenberg was able to ride out the final eight minutes to come away with the victory.
Next week is up in the air for Central, but their next scheduled contest is a trip to Caldwell County for a 7:30 p.m. game. Regardless of what happens with next week’s games, Central is going to be at Caldwell the following Monday to face the Tigers in the first round of the 7th District Tournament.
Muhlenberg County (14-1) 21 13 23 22 — 79
Devine 18; Carver 14; Vincent 13; Lovan 11; Johnston 10; Summers 3; Ray 3; McCoy 3; Rose 2; Moore 2
Hopkins County Central (4-8) 6 11 13 15 — 45
Eaves 16; Skeen 8; Weldon 6; Peyton 6; Morris 4; Martin 2; Hall 2; Jones 1
