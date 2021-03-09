Hopkins County Central officially announced that they will be off until the 7th District Tournament next week. In Dawson Springs, both of their teams picked up losses over the weekend.
Boys Basketball
After the Lady Storm were sent into quarantine for the second time this season, the Central boys decided to cancel all three of their scheduled games this week out of caution to limit exposure to COVID-19. The Storm were sent into quarantine twice this season and have played just 12 games since Jan. 7.
The next time the Storm will compete on the hardwood will be Monday in the 7th District Tournament as they take on host school Caldwell County after the Madisonville versus Dawson Springs game.
McLean County 72, Dawson Springs 48
The Panthers are still winless going into the final week of the regular season with their 14th loss of the year coming on the road Saturday. Dilyn Skinner led the team with 18 points, while Rett Nieters was just short of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Logan McKnight scored nine points in the setback.
The Panthers’ leading scorer, Landon Pace (26.4 PPG), was out of the lineup on Saturday.
Girls Basketball Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61
Abby Ward dropped 32 points on Saturday but it wasn’t enough as they Lady Panthers fell to 2-11 with the home loss to the Lady Bombers.
Gracie Harper and Macy Drennan were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Overall, Dawson struggled from the charity stripe making just four of 12 free throws.
