For the second straight day, the Hopkins County Central boys’ soccer program had to take a forfeit loss due to COVID-19 protocols.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the team is still awaiting guidance from the Hopkins County Health Department, according to head coach Grayson Hagerman, who said the team will take it day-to-day until further instructions.
In the 2021-22 academic year, COVID cancellations in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will result as a forfeit in favor of the unaffected team if the game isn’t rescheduled — which will result in a 1-0 Webster County win in the record books. Last year, COVID cancellations were counted as no-contests unless it was in the postseason.
According to KHSAA bylaws, a COVID cancellation this year is deemed a no contest only if it is a district contest and COVID has affected both teams, such as in instances that both teams are in quarantine. The KHSAA has recommended that as many student-athletes as possible receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to reduce the amount of cancellations this season.
Central was forced to cancel a Monday night contest in Owensboro as well.
