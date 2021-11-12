Hopkins County will have one of one of its best girls basketball players back as Brooklyn Clark will be joining Hopkins County Central this season after stints at Dawson Springs and Webster County.
Clark will be replacing Madison Grigg—who graduated last year—as the starting point guard for the Storm.
“Webster was a good school, everybody was like family and I liked it last year,” Clark said. “But it wasn’t really for me and I made the hard decision to move to Central over the summer.”
A year ago for the Lady Trojans under coach Brock Stone, she averaged 22.5 points per game — second only to Raegan Price on the team.
The year before at Dawson, she was the leading scorer with a PPG of 20.5 as a freshman. She also played for the Lady Panthers in her seventh and eighth grade years.
“It doesn’t really matter how much I personally score,” Clark said. “My goal with Central is do whatever I can to help them win a district championship and get us past Madisonville. I had the same goal at Dawson and I’m not a selfish player at all.”
Clark will be joining a lineup that already has a taste of winning the district and she has already gotten acclimated to an offense that features sharp shooters Briana Fritz (12.8 PPG) and Emilie Jones (9.2 PPG).
“Getting Brooklyn was huge for us,” Central head coach Phillip Cotton said. “She’s one of the best players in the region in my opinion. She’s adjusted well to our system playing in our summer games. My style and the way I want to play fits the way she wants to play. She fills our biggest position on the court at point guard and you’re talking about a player that has over 1,300 points in high school that we’ll have for two more years.”
With Clark coming back to the 7th District, she will face her former team twice this season. Central will make the short trip to Dawson on Dec. 7 and they’ll host the Lady Panthers on Jan. 27.
“Those two games will mean a lot to me,” Clark said. “It’ll be my first time playing against Dawson since I moved and Webster didn’t play them at all last year. It’ll be really special for me to play them and see all my friends there again.”
Clark and the Lady Storm will tip off their season on Nov. 30 against Lyon County.
