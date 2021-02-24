Madisonville North Hopkins righted the ship in Hopkinsville with a win over University Heights Academy on Monday, while the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers remains in search of their first win of the season following a loss to Christian Fellowship at home.
Madisonville North Hopkins 74, UHA 45
Five Lady Maroons went into double figures with Kaytee Parish scoring at team-leading 13 points followed by Emilee Hallum with 11 while Kara Franklin, Destiny Whitsell and Bryanne Johnson each scored 10 points.
Franklin and Whitsell were both a couple rebounds short of a double-double as they both finished the night with eight rebounds a piece.
Christian Fellowship 61, Dawson Springs 41
Despite Abby Ward and Macy Drennan combining for 30 points, the Lady Panthers came up short against Christian Fellowship on Monday.
Ward led the team by dropping 20 points while Drennan recorded 10 points. Brylee Spurlin had a fourth quarter charge offensively as she scored all five of her points in the final eight minutes.
