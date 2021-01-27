Another close contest slipped away from Dawson Springs on Tuesday as they fell at home to Union County, 77-68.
Thankfully for the Panthers, they’ll have a few days off to reset before facing Hopkinsville on Saturday.
“We’re still trying to get back in shape,” Dawson head coach Jim Hicks said. “When we get tired, we slip back into old habits — going back to things that don’t work, and we take our break on the court.”
Landon Pace led the offense with a 33-point performance and fellow senior Logan McKnight also hit double figures for the first time this season with 12 points.
“(Pace and McKnight) are going to need some help,” Hicks said. “They can’t go at this pace all season or else they’ll get worn out very quickly. They’ll give it everything they’ve got, but they know they’ll need the help of the other guys when they’re doing what they’re told and it can’t be up to just them.”
Dawson (0-3) was down early, but they were able to get ahead 6-5 with 3:17 to play in the first and they were still in the lead after the first eight minutes of play, 13-9.
The Panthers extended their lead with 5:30 until halftime as McKnight was fouled beyond the arc and his shot went in, giving him a chance for a four-point play. He converted the free throw and made it 19-17 Dawson.
“It was a physical game,” McKnight said. “Our tallest guy is 5’11” and theirs is 6’8”. It’s battling for who wants it more. We’ve got young guys playing who haven’t seen a practice yet. We’re a young team. It’ll all come together.”
From there, Union (7-4) went on a 23-11 run to make it 40-30 Braves at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Dawson went on a 16-6 run to tie it up at 46 in the first five minutes of the half, but Union responded with an 11-6 run to take a 68-62 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Dawson was able to close the gap to 68-62 with 3:32 left in the game, but the Braves were able to hold on for the win.
“These guys will get a break for a couple days,” Hicks said. “We’ll have a good hard practice one day and see what we can do against Hopkinsville. Right now they’re worn down and beat up.”
Dawson will host Hopkinsville at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Union County (7-4) 9 31 17 20 — 77
Hughes 21; I. Manuel 15; Kanipe 14; Mayes 14; Carbett 6; Johnson 4; King 1; K. Manuel 1; Theus 1
Dawson Springs (0-3) 13 17 22 16 — 68
Pace 33; McKnight 12; A. Skinner 10; D. Skinner 9; Back 2; Smiley 2
