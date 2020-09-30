Madisonville North Hopkins will be well represented at the KHSAA boys and girls state golf tournaments after two days of play in Hopkinsville.
The Maroons will be sending Jackson Hill and Aaron Munger for the boys and the entire Lady Maroons team will be competing following a second consecutive regional title.
Munger and Hill punched their tickets to the state tournament on Monday at Hopkinsville Country Club, with Munger finishing tied for second with a 77, just two strokes behind winner Grant Puckett from Webster County. Hill finished third with a 79. As a team, the Maroons scored 447.
On Tuesday, it was the girls’ turn to hit the links at HCC as the Lady Maroons pieced together a team score of 344 to defeat second place Daviess County by 24 strokes.
North was led by Kaitlyn Zeiba — who shot a 79 and finished second overall just four shots behind Apollo’s Macey Brown. Kat Weir followed for North with an 86.
“I don’t think they played their best today,” North head coach Sam Westfall said. “I was hoping we would score 314 or 315, but we got 344 so it is what it is.”
Freshman Sydney Browning finished her first region tournament in the top 10 with an 88 on her scorecard and a lifelong memory on the 17th hole with her first hole-in-one.
“I hit a five hybrid off the tee,” Browning said. “I was watching it, it hit on the green and it went in the hole. I was just shocked when it happened.”
Despite the higher than expected score in the regional tournament, Westfall still has high hopes for his girls in the state tournament.
“If we play well, we can be a top-16 team at state,” Westfall said. “We finished ninth at the All-State tournament last week and the 15 best teams in the state were there.”
The Lady Maroons finished eighth in the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament.
Hopkins County Central also played in the 2nd Region Tournament with the boys scoring 522 and the girls combining for a 482. Kaleb Adams led the Storm with an 86, while Grace Riddle shot 103 for the girls. Dawson Springs had their teams make the trip down to Hoptown with the boys shooting 493 and the girls finishing with 489.
The KHSAA State Golf Tournament is scheduled for next week at Bowling Green Country Club. The boys will play Oct. 6-7, while the girls tournament will be held Oct. 9-10.
