Pictured, back row from left to right, Colten Brumfield, Shane Reynolds, Jack Wyatt, Jace Cunningham, Carson Findley, Jace Arnold Front Row from left to right, Spencer Ipox, Andrew Phelps, Tj White, Max Williams, Cruz Allen Coaches, Alfred Williams, Torrey White and Chris Findley

 Photo submitted

The Madisonville Boys 10U team from the Hopkins County YAA finished second in the Murray all star tournament this past weekend. The All-Star team, which was selected at the end of the recreational season, finished 3-1 for the weekend, winning every game except the championship.

