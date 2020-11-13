With the fall sports season ending earlier than usual at Madisonville North Hopkins, the focus can now shift to winter sports — albeit with a few adjustments.
The Hopkins County School Board voted to pause winter sports earlier this week but allowed practices to continue in groups of nine players and one coach for a maximum of 10 people. Winter sports competitions in Hopkins County have been suspended through at least Sunday, Nov. 29.
The new guidelines were in full display during Thursday’s basketball practices at Maroon Gym.
“We’re just thankful that the Hopkins County School Board is allowing us to get in the gym and practice,” said first-year head coach Jon Newton. “On top of the nine player limit, we aren’t allowed to share basketballs so everyone has their own ball and there’s no contact. We can’t do five-on-five drills or anything that involves contact so it’s mostly going to be individual drills that we’re working on.”
Lady Maroons head coach Jeff Duvall has also made the necessary adjustments with his team’s practices.
“The new guidelines have affected practice quite a bit,” Duvall said. “The good thing about it is that we get a lot of skill work in and get a lot of shots up since everyone has their own ball. Downside is that you don’t get any team flow going up and down the court. No offense and no defense.”
With games up in the air, both teams are just grateful to be able to get on the floor and shoot around in their home gym.
“Hopkins County has done a good job in putting out there what the guidelines are and what to do,” Newton said. “Coach Duvall and I have talked about it, and we’re just thankful to be in the gym. Some schools aren’t allowed to be in the gym, but we’ve taken the opportunity and just ran with it.”
With games suspended through the week of Thanksgiving, the Lady Maroons will tip off their season on Monday, Nov. 30 against Grayson County, while the Maroons will open on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Christian County. Both games have a listed start time of 7:30 p.m.
