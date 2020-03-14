For a Madisonville North Hopkins basketball team with nine seniors, the news of the KHSAA suspending the Sweet 16 was a huge blow.
The seniors are facing the reality that Tuesday night’s 2nd Region Championship win over Webster County was possibly their last in a Maroon basketball uniform.
“The worst part about this is not knowing that the other night was probably my last game,” K’suan Casey said. “I still have some hope that they’ll be able to make the state tournament up.”
The Maroons first heard the news that the tournament was suspended due to concerns connected to the coronavirus Thursday through social media.
“I was devastated when I heard the news,” said Tennessee Tech signee Kenny White.
Teammates agreed.
“It was disappointing to me,” Caleb Craig added. “It would’ve been my first time going to Rupp since I wasn’t on the team last year.”
Shortly after the KHSAA announced the suspension of play for both the boys and girls tournaments, North head coach Matt Beshear held a meeting with his team as they tried to process what was going on.
“He told us to stick together because we didn’t know what was going to happen and to just keep working,” White said.
At first, the KHSAA’s plan was to not allow fans into Rupp Arena during the games before ultimately deciding on postponing the games all together.
“That would’ve taken the atmosphere out of the gym,” White said. “It would’ve been like a practice with game jerseys on.”
The KHSAA Sweet 16 is also a time for college recruiters to get a look at juniors and seniors playing on a big stage and on a college court at Rupp Arena.
For some of the seniors, they’re already committed to college programs such as White, while Hayden Reynolds and Jordan Vaughn will be playing college football in the fall. But for other seniors like Casey who haven’t committed to a specific program, the state tourney would have been another opportunity for the 6-feet, 9-inch all-region performer.
“I know a lot of coaches were going to look at us,” Casey said. “It’s kind of a big deal for not only myself but other seniors on other teams who were also in the tournament.”
Beshear shared Casey’s thoughts.
“K’suan has really helped himself with recruiting over the last month,” Beshear said. “University of Southern Indiana has offered him to play basketball, and I feel like University of Tennessee-Martin will give him an offer since they’ve been at our games over the past two weeks. I feel like those opportunities won’t go away, everybody’s on the same boat.”
Beshear said he had spoken to a few college coaches on Friday and was told recruiters have will no longer be traveling to visit players, but he thinks that they will allow phone calls between players and recruiters.
“It’s just bad for other seniors,” Reynolds said, who will be playing football at Campbellsville University. “They worked so hard to get to the postseason and a bunch of people are trying to get looked at. The state tournament is such a big platform for the players to show what they got and they can’t do that now.”
With KHSAA Dead Period rules in effect until April 12 according to a statement on their website, the Maroons won’t be able to practice as a team at Maroon gym, but they’re still wanted to get to a gym so they can still be in shape if and when the state tournament still gets rescheduled.
“I’m still wanting to be in shape,” Casey said. “Not only for the state tournament but so I can also be ready for college basketball.”
“We have a group chat set up,” Reynolds said. “We can text each other and see if we want to go to the YMCA and shoot around.”
Until he hears the word cancelled, Beshear said he’s holding onto hope the tourney will be played.
“It’s disappointing for the seniors that they won’t compete for a state championship next week,” Beshear said. “There’s still that glimpse of hope because the KHSAA has not cancelled it yet.”
Other seniors on North’s roster include Keshawn Stone, Marquise Parker, Deljuan Johnson and Tyler Baldwin.
