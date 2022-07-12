As the summer heats up, the Madisonville Miners have hit a cold patch, dropping their last four games in a row.
On Friday night the Miners faced the Owensboro Riverdawgs at Elmar Kelley Stadium in a rain-shorting loss.
The Riverdawgs where the first to get on the board with a solo homerun from Daalen Adderly to make it 1-0 in the first inning.
Madisonville would tie it up in the second inning with a double off the bat of Parker Stroh scoring Austin Baal to make it 1-1. Owensboro would add two more runs in the third thanks to Cam Nichols sending one over the centerfield wall to take the lead 3-1. The RiverDawgs would do it again in the fourth with Nichols hitting another blast over center to score Plyer and take a 5-1 lead.
Madisonville would get their bats going again in the fifth and score one run from a sacrifice to right from Parker Stroh to make it 5-2. The Dawgs would add another one in the sixth and hold the Miners in the bottom of the sixth until the game was shortened by weather to make the final score 6-2.
Jake O’Connell took the loss for the Miners he lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out four. Jackson Owen led the Miners with two hits in three at bats.
On Saturday the Miners went to Dubois County to face the Bombers in a slug fest but walked away short, getting handed a 15-12 loss.
Madisonville would strike first in the second inning off the bat of Jackson Lindsey scoring Luke Mitchell and Austin Baal scoring Lindsey to take a early lead 2-0. The Bombers answered back in the bottom of the box, adding three runs to take the lead 3-2.
The Miners would come right back in the top of the third, starting with a blast from Evan Liddie over the right field wall scoring Cameron Dean to make it 4-3. The Miners were not done yet ,scoring two more runs in the inning to extend the lead to 7-3.
The Bombers would add two runs in the bottom of the third after, vutting Madisonville’s lead to 7-5.
In the fourth inning Austin Baal would hit a sacrifice fly but would reach on a error by center fielder Terrick Thompson scoring Evan Liddie to extend the lead to 8-5. The Bombers would tie it up in the bottom of the fourth and take the lead from the Miners in the fifth at 9-8.
The Miners would comeback to tie it at 9-all in the sixth after Jackson Lindsey singled on a line drive to center, scoring Evan Liddie. The Miners would take the lead back in the seventh inning after Evan Liddie singled on a line drive to center, scoring Kobe Jones and then would add another run after Lindsey singles on a ground ball to shortstop scoring Liddie to take the lead 11-9.
The Bombers answered right back in the bottom of the inning adding two runs to tie it up again 11-11.
In the top of the eighth inning Kobe Jones hit a single to center scoring Gavin Kriegel to put the Miners back in the lead at 12-11. The Bombers, however, would not go away and would regain the lead in the bottom of the eighth. They went on to hold the Miners in the top of the ninth to get the win at 15-12.
Beau Coffman started the game for the Miners, the right hander lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and eight runs while striking out four. Joel Conners ended up taking the loss for the Miners allowed three hits and three runs over one inning, striking out one. The Miners had 16 hits for the game
Sunday the Miners hosted the Henderson Flash at Elmar Kelley Stadium.
Cameron Goble got the start for the Miners Sunday afternoon and got right to work holding the Flash for the first four innings.
The Miners hit the board first in their opening at bat when Austin Baal singled on a hard ground ball to right field scoring Evan Liddie to take the early lead 1-0. In the bottom of the second with bases loaded and Jackson Lindsey up to bat Ty Foree would score after a wild pitch to add a run to make it 2-0. Lindsey then hits a double on a line drive to left field scoring Liddie and Mitchell to make it 4-0. A few batters later Austin Baal hit a single on a hard ground ball to center field scoring Lindsey to add to the lead 5-0.
Things were looking good for the Miners, but the Flash had other plans. Henderson scored six runs in the top of fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth Kobe Jones would tie the game with a double to center that scored Austin Baal to make it 6-6.
In the seventh inning the Miners would change pitchers and put the 6’11” Brayden Siren in. The Flash where not intimidated and scored two more runs in the inning and another run in the eighth to make it 9-6. Madisonville would get one last chance in the bottom of the ninth but could only come up with one more run to make the final score 9-7.
Brayden Siren took the loss for the Miners the big guy lasted two innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one. Madisonville had 11 hits for the night.
The Miners are now 15-17 on the season as of Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.