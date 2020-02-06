The suspended girls and boys games between Hopkins County Central and Caldwell County will resume Monday, picking up where the girls game left off before leaks in the gym roof at Central halted the game on Tuesday night.
With 5:13 remaining in the first quarter, the action was stopped after a Lady Tiger slipped and fell under one of three spots where the roof was leaking, prompting Caldwell head coach Chuck Mitchell to pull his players off the floor. With the score 5-2 Central, it was decided to suspend play until a later date. On court officials were made aware of the leaks prior to the opening tip.
Hopkins County was pounded with rain throughout the day.
“The roof was leaking on-and-off during the day,” Central athletic director Kent Akin said. “We hoped that it would’ve stopped before the games. It rarely happens, but our roof leaks when a lot of rain hits the area. We could’ve played after the rained lightened up after 7 o’clock last night.”
Around the time it was announced that the games were suspended, the Caldwell boys basketball teams just arrived to the gym, but immediately had to get back onto the bus back to Caldwell County.
“We thought it would’ve been best to also postpone the boys game as well,” Akin said.
The Lady Storm are scheduled to host Crittenden County tonight at 7:30 p.m., Akin confirmed that game is still on.
The Lady Storm were originally scheduled to host Ohio County on Monday, but that game has been canceled.
